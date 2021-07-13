Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Methuen, MA

2 men arrested after fleeing traffic stop

By Allison Corneau acorneau@eagletribune.com
The Eagle-Tribune
 12 days ago

METHUEN — Two Rhode Island men are under arrest after they fled from a traffic stop on Route 213 early Tuesday morning, according to police. Luis Luna, 20, of Providence, Rhode Island, was behind the wheel of a green Dodge Durango when he failed to respond to a traffic stop on Route 213 westbound at Howe Street at 2:50 a.m., according to State Police Lt. Paul Sullivan. Instead, Luna continued driving onto Interstate 93 southbound before heading onto Interstate 95 south, Sullivan said.

www.eagletribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, MA
City
Methuen, MA
City
Burlington, MA
Methuen, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#95 South#Interstate 95#Dodge#State Police#Burglarious Instruments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fauci: 'We're going in the wrong direction' on Covid-19 cases

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US is "going in the wrong direction" as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, particularly among unvaccinated Americans. "If you look at the inflection of the curve of new cases and, as you said in the run-in to this...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy' in high-level talks

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
Orange County, CAPosted by
NBC News

'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at 77

Convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as the 'Dating Game Killer' because of his appearance on the TV show as a bachelor contestant in 1978, has died of natural causes, California prison officials said Saturday. Alcala, 77, was condemned to death row for murdering five people, including 12-year-old Robin Samsoe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy