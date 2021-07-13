2 men arrested after fleeing traffic stop
METHUEN — Two Rhode Island men are under arrest after they fled from a traffic stop on Route 213 early Tuesday morning, according to police. Luis Luna, 20, of Providence, Rhode Island, was behind the wheel of a green Dodge Durango when he failed to respond to a traffic stop on Route 213 westbound at Howe Street at 2:50 a.m., according to State Police Lt. Paul Sullivan. Instead, Luna continued driving onto Interstate 93 southbound before heading onto Interstate 95 south, Sullivan said.www.eagletribune.com
