Terri Trick works to get things done

I have been a friend and colleague of Terri Trick's for more than 20 years, and I endorse her for re-election to the Walla Walla School Board, Position 2. At Walla Walla Community College, Terri and I were colleagues in the Transitional Studies Department. I saw first hand the many ways she supported her students and went the extra mile to ensure their success. Terri also worked collaboratively on college committees. She was always prepared and engaged in productive discussion. She took on extra work to help achieve the goals of the committees.