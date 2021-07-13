Archdiocese of St. Louis: Masks optional in schools

ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis says masks will be optional at its schools next year and is asking everyone to get a vaccine, though it won't be required.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis released updated COVID-19 guidelines after reviewing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent update to its guidance for schools.

Beginning this upcoming academic year, masks will be optional and at the discretion of each individual family.

The archdiocese is urging school families, students and staff to be thoughtful of their own health and that of the community when making decisions, especially regarding masks and monitoring COVID symptoms.

The archdiocese is also urging all eligible individuals in its school communities to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Following a successful year of in-person learning—during which families were held accountable in monitoring for and communicating COVID-19 symptoms with school administrations—we are asking families to take on even more accountability in creating the safest possible environment for their school communities this upcoming year,” the archdiocese said in a press release.

Throughout the school year, each institution will follow its own infectious disease protocols, which may include temporary closure and mask requirements as needed.