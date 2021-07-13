Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Archdiocese of St. Louis: Masks optional in schools

Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPHH2_0avh9hoo00

ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis says masks will be optional at its schools next year and is asking everyone to get a vaccine, though it won't be required.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis released updated COVID-19 guidelines after reviewing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent update to its guidance for schools.

Beginning this upcoming academic year, masks will be optional and at the discretion of each individual family.

The archdiocese is urging school families, students and staff to be thoughtful of their own health and that of the community when making decisions, especially regarding masks and monitoring COVID symptoms.

The archdiocese is also urging all eligible individuals in its school communities to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Following a successful year of in-person learning—during which families were held accountable in monitoring for and communicating COVID-19 symptoms with school administrations—we are asking families to take on even more accountability in creating the safest possible environment for their school communities this upcoming year,” the archdiocese said in a press release.

Throughout the school year, each institution will follow its own infectious disease protocols, which may include temporary closure and mask requirements as needed.

Comments / 0

5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archdiocese#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
CDC
News Break
Religion
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy