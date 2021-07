This story first published on The Dark Wire: An Investigation Foundation. In a recent interview, when presented with evidence that China was committing genocide against the Uyghurs (including imprisonment in camps, torture, forced sterilization, and the destruction of mosques), Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan responded that according to “our conversations…with the Chinese, this is not the case, according to them.” When the interview later called China’s treatment of the Uyghurs “a grotesquely large human rights atrocity,” Khan responded, “I’m not sure about that.”