Aloy has always been a bit of an explorer but fans never expected she’d find herself in the world of Genshin Impact. Today in a blog post on their forum as well as a tweet, the developer announced the collaboration which will bring the bow wielder to the land of overly cute waifus. Genshin Impact just saw their Inazuma patch go live with update 2.0 so this reveal felt suiting with new lands and lots of new content to explore. If you’re looking to nab the five-star Aloy in Genshin impact, you’ll have to wait until the version 2.1 update which is currently slated for October 13th. Unfortunately, the reception to her implementation into the game has been a bit more divisve.