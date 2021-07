Kimetsu no Yaiba It is one of the most successful anime of recent times. Through its first season and a film, it managed to attract the attention of millions of fans around the world, whether or not they knew the manga of Koyoharu Gotōge. We are currently waiting to know new details of Season 2 of the anime, which will be released soon to continue the plot where the Infinity Train arc left it. On the other hand, on October 15 of this year 2021, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, the game of CyberConnect2 in order to PC and consoles PlayStation Y Xbox. Here we tell you how and when you can see the live show in which they will announce more news of the long-awaited second season of the Kimetsu no Yaiba anime.