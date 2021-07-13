D203 E-Learning Plan | Glen Ekey Plaque Dedication | Ninja Teen Competitor

DuPage County is among the top 2% of counties in the nation with the highest number of eligible residents vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention show that DuPage County is 47th out of 3,283 counties in the United States when it comes to percentage of vaccinated eligible residents. The DuPage County Health Department says that more than 80% of eligible DuPage County residents 12 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 64% of those are fully vaccinated. In the 65-year and older group, 98% have received at least one dose, with 82% fully vaccinated. As a whole, 57% of the DuPage County population is now fully vaccinated.