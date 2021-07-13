D203 E-Learning Plan | Glen Ekey Plaque Dedication | Ninja Teen Competitor
Naperville School District 203 could be implementing e-Learning days in the case of an emergency or instead of snow days. At last night’s meeting, district administration presented their plan to the board, which includes having at least five hours of instruction or schoolwork for K-12 students at home. Early childhood students would also have e-Learning days. Attendance and electronic participation would be monitored. An e-Learning day, different than remote learning, would be counted as a day of attendance, so additional days wouldn’t be added at the end of the school year calendar. A public hearing on the matter is planned for August 2.www.nctv17.com
