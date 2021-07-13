Everyone Loves Kenny Scharf
Kenny Scharf’s unmistakable technicolor and moody street and cartoon surrealism were integral in the revolution in American Pop art circa 1980. On New York’s Lower East Side, along with Basquiat, Haring, and Warhol, Scharf was a star player at the exuberant avant-garde apocalypse party. Today, he’s a beloved figure in his hometown of Los Angeles where he never stops working, increasingly sees a rebound of international attention, and still paints friends’ and strangers’ cars for free outside crowded art galleries.www.villagevoice.com
