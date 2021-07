The 2020-21 season was a coming-out party for Miles Bridges. He truly came out of his shell with the Charlotte Hornets and displayed that he has a very promising future in the NBA. In a league that’s blessed with a ton of young talent, when the topic of promising young players is discussed, Bridges’ name is often left out. In reality, he may have the most promising future of them all. Despite his amazing season full of jaw-dropping dunks and vicious slams, there’s still a wide variety of basketball fans that have yet to fully grasp just how good Bridges is and can be.