Houston, TX

Students pitch Innovation at HCC IDEAS Competition

 14 days ago

On May 20, the Houston Community College Office of Entrepreneurial Initiatives, the HCC Foundation, Department of Speech & Communications, and the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences hosted the IDEAS Pitch Virtual Competition. The IDEAS@HCC Pitch competition allowed students to share their creative ideas and social innovations. The competition was designed to explore innovative approaches to answering pressing societal needs and to spark an atmosphere of social dialogue and community.

