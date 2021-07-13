Edward’s Frontline Workers to be Grand Marshal of Labor Day Parade

Identity theft cases in Naperville have seen a sharp increase over the first half of this year, compared to that same time period last year. That was one of the big takeaways from yesterday’s Naperville Police Department crime statistics presentation. Interim Chief of Police Jason Arres said there have been over 1,000 identity theft cases so far this year, compared to fewer than 300 in the first half of 2020. Other major crimes overall were down 35%. Also of note is a drop in burglaries to motor vehicles, which have decreased by 71% over those same time frames. Vehicles were unlocked in 85% of the burglaries reported. The department has engaged in proactive policing efforts this year, which resulted in a reported 503% increase in motor vehicle offenses. There was also a rise in deadly weapon offenses with 39 the first half of this year compared to 10 during the same time last year.