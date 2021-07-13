Edward’s Frontline Workers to be Grand Marshal of Labor Day Parade
The Naperville Jaycees announced that Edward Hospital’s frontline workers will be the Grand Marshal of the 2021 Labor Day Parade. “We are proud and honored that our Edward Hospital frontline workers, who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to keep all those affected safe and in good health, will lead the Labor Day parade,” said 2021 Last Fling Co-Chair Pete Paulsen in a press release. Edward’s Frontline Workers to be Grand Marshal of Labor Day Parade.www.nctv17.com
