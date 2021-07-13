Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naperville, IL

Edward’s Frontline Workers to be Grand Marshal of Labor Day Parade

Posted by 
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Naperville Jaycees announced that Edward Hospital’s frontline workers will be the Grand Marshal of the 2021 Labor Day Parade. “We are proud and honored that our Edward Hospital frontline workers, who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to keep all those affected safe and in good health, will lead the Labor Day parade,” said 2021 Last Fling Co-Chair Pete Paulsen in a press release. Edward’s Frontline Workers to be Grand Marshal of Labor Day Parade.

www.nctv17.com

Comments / 0

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Naperville, IL
Lifestyle
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Critical Role#Grand Marshal Of#The Grand Marshal#President Ceo#The Naperville Jaycees#Naperville News 17
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
Related
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

DuPage River Discussion | Olympian in Naperville | Tour de Naperville

The DuPage River was a point of discussion at last night’s Naperville Park District board meeting. The river’s status as a private waterway, but used by the public for recreation, has caused some riverfront homeowners to complain to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. That prompted the start of an online petition that urges officials to promote public access. Former State Representative Grant Wehrli asked the park board to voice its own support in promoting free river access. The board decided to draft a resolution in support of public access to the DuPage River. They will vote on the resolution at a future meeting in August.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Crime Statistics | Dog Patch Closing | World Record Set

Identity theft cases in Naperville have seen a sharp increase over the first half of this year, compared to that same time period last year. That was one of the big takeaways from yesterday’s Naperville Police Department crime statistics presentation. Interim Chief of Police Jason Arres said there have been over 1,000 identity theft cases so far this year, compared to fewer than 300 in the first half of 2020. Other major crimes overall were down 35%. Also of note is a drop in burglaries to motor vehicles, which have decreased by 71% over those same time frames. Vehicles were unlocked in 85% of the burglaries reported. The department has engaged in proactive policing efforts this year, which resulted in a reported 503% increase in motor vehicle offenses. There was also a rise in deadly weapon offenses with 39 the first half of this year compared to 10 during the same time last year.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Group Celebrates Sri Lankan Tamil Culture in Naperville

Neuqua Valley High School student Sanjay Ganesh knows there’s much to be done about preserving Sri Lankan Tamil culture. “There was a genocide in Sri Lanka,” Ganesh said. “People there were generally against Tamil speakers. They were killing them. A lot of the Tamil speakers, their dialect, their traditions, their cultures and everything were wiped away and because of that, Sri Lankan Tamil numbers around the globe dropped in relation to the Indian Tamils.”
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Financial Report | Naper Settlement Ag Center | Glen Ekey Plaque

Last night Naperville City Council took a close look at its financial report. Finance Director Rachel Mayer provided a presentation, saying all of the city’s major revenues over the past year have recovered to pre-pandemic levels. State-collected revenues for state and home-rule sales, income, and local use taxes have nearly doubled since July 2020, which Mayer said marked the revenue bottom for the prior calendar year. In fact, state-collected revenues are exceeding projections by 14.6% through June. Motor fuel taxes have also been making a comeback since the pandemic took hold.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Vigil for Democracy | Kerwell & Nike Stores | Little League Champions

On Saturday, four groups organized the “Good Trouble Candlelight Vigil for Democracy” in Downtown Naperville. The vigil marked the one year passing of Representative John Lewis. The group who gathered also asked for action from Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, DC Statehood, and the For the People Act. The around 120 people there took a moment of silence for John Lewis before crossing the bridge with candles in hand. The League of Women Voters Naperville, DuPage County NAACP, Illinois N.O.W, and the National Council of Jewish Women Chicago North Shore organized the event.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Masks Optional for D204 | Water Rescue | Harry Potter’s Birthday

Wearing a mask will be optional this fall for students in Indian Prairie School District 204. That was the main topic of discussion at last night’s board of education meeting where district administration gave an update on their fall plans. Masks will still be required while riding school buses. Though mask wearing in school is currently just a recommendation, if COVID-19 transmission rates increase the district may make it a requirement. District 204 will release more details about its return to school plan at the next board of education meeting in August.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk

This morning, the Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk made a comeback after going virtual last year. “It is almost like a family reunion of coming back together and being able to share stories with one another and check in on one another and really keep that great energy that we have with the people that come out,” said walk co-lead Ann Zediker. “We care about them and they care about us and we all care about the cause so it’s really great to be together again.”
Aurora, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

New Aurora Police Chief | Grand Marshal Announced | Naper Nights

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has announced Keith Cross as the city’s new police chief. His choice was revealed at a press conference today where he also announced Commander Matthew Thomas as new deputy chief, and Guillermo Trujillo as his deputy mayor. Cross has been with the Aurora Police Department since 1994, and for the last year and a half has been a deputy chief. He’ll take over the position from Kristen Ziman, who is retiring from the department on August 6. Aurora City Council must still approve the police chief and deputy chief appointments.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Andrew’s Garden Leaves Surprise Bouquets Around Town

Andrew’s Garden in Downtown Naperville leaves surprise bouquets for people to find around town. “It started in part because several years ago we started participating in the International Lonely Bouquet Day, which is one day a year in June,” said owner of Andrew’s Garden, Tonya Parravano. “The entire concept was to use flowers that may be left over from various things or just to get flowers out into the community. We were doing that on one day a year and then at one point we were like, ‘well why can’t we do this just whenever we feel like it?’
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

D203 E-Learning Plan | Glen Ekey Plaque Dedication | Ninja Teen Competitor

Naperville School District 203 could be implementing e-Learning days in the case of an emergency or instead of snow days. At last night’s meeting, district administration presented their plan to the board, which includes having at least five hours of instruction or schoolwork for K-12 students at home. Early childhood students would also have e-Learning days. Attendance and electronic participation would be monitored. An e-Learning day, different than remote learning, would be counted as a day of attendance, so additional days wouldn’t be added at the end of the school year calendar. A public hearing on the matter is planned for August 2.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

DCHD Moving Vaccine Clinic | Sanitary Sewer Smoke Testing | Book Drive

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is moving its COVID-19 community vaccination clinic. The clinic is shifting from the DuPage County Fairgrounds to the health department’s Central Public Health Center in Wheaton. The new location will be available for walk-in visits Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning July 19. The final day of operations at the fairgrounds location is July 17. The department will also focus more on a mobile vaccination model, including the use of the DCHD Care Van. The Care Van’s schedule can be viewed online.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

DuPage In Top 2% For Vaccinations | Morton Arboretum Grand Garden | Sidewalk Sales

DuPage County is among the top 2% of counties in the nation with the highest number of eligible residents vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention show that DuPage County is 47th out of 3,283 counties in the United States when it comes to percentage of vaccinated eligible residents. The DuPage County Health Department says that more than 80% of eligible DuPage County residents 12 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 64% of those are fully vaccinated. In the 65-year and older group, 98% have received at least one dose, with 82% fully vaccinated. As a whole, 57% of the DuPage County population is now fully vaccinated.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

NCC’s First Chief Diversity Officer | Local Couple in National Contest | Neighborhood Parades

North Central College has created a new staff position. Rebecca Gordon is the college’s first chief diversity officer. Gordon is a member of the Latine and LGBTQIA+ communities. Gordon was previously North Central’s assistant vice president for equity, diversity, and inclusion since 2019. Academy of the Arts. A new arts-focused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy