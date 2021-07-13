Cancel
Food & Drinks

Kraft Has Officially Made Mac and Cheese Ice Cream a Thing

By Chrissy Callahan
NBC Bay Area
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKraft's latest culinary innovation is a little bit sweet, a tad savory and just bonkers enough to work. The brand has teamed up with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a macaroni-and-cheese-flavored ice cream, and it comes just in time for National Macaroni & Cheese Day (July 14). If...

