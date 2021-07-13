Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

A vote for Adam Kirtley is a win for you, our community

By Caley Moyer
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 12 days ago

I am writing in support of Adam Kirtley for Walla Walla City Council. I’ve known Adam since 2003, when I was a case manager at Blue Mountain Heart to Heart and he served as executive director. Adam was an exceptional leader whose influence transformed everyday duties into a meaningful mission. Our clients struggled with HIV/AIDS and were often marginalized by conditions of poverty, racism and a variety of disadvantaged backgrounds. Invariably, Adam treated clients with respect and sought to understand their story. When tasked with distributing limited financial resources, his process was rooted in fairness and equity. Working with Adam was watching genuineness and integrity in action; ultimately, I’m a better professional and person for having had the experience.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
Walla Walla, WA
Government
Walla Walla, WA
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walla Walla City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Freestone County, TXfreestonecountytimesonline.com

Thank You for Putting ‘Community’ in Community Newspapers

Since February, the fulltime news staff at The ‘Times’ slimmed down considerably, and we began relying much more on our freelancers, interns and volunteer contributors. I would like to say how grateful we are to everyone in the community who has contributed photographs and news content over the last four months.
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Becky Waggoner-Schwartz will make our community proud

Please join me in voting for Becky Waggoner-Schwartz in the upcoming primary, August 3rd. Becky has spent the past 11 years engaging parents and students helping them navigate middle school and high school coursework while preparing them for college and career readiness. She has valuable experience engaging parents and students.
Malibu, CAMalibu Times

Letter: Growing Our Community

In response to the guest column “Nine years of opportunity” published July 1. “Never underestimate the power of a small group of committed people to change the world. In fact, it is the only thing that ever has.” —Margaret Mead. Mr. Novak asserted in the July 1 Malibu Times guest...
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Adam Kirtley has a talent for uniting people toward caring for all

My first thought when I learned that Adam Kirtley is running for our city council was what a great niche his perspective will provide. Having known Adam for virtually all of his 20 years in Walla Walla — first as neighbors, and later, in expanding networks — I have experienced his contributions in several areas.
Pawtucket, RIjohnstonsunrise.net

Restoring hope in our communities

As the state representative from District 58, it is an honor and privilege to represent my hard-working neighbors from Pawtucket. Like many other districts in the urban core, my district is majority-minority and my neighbors and constituents are working paycheck to paycheck and struggling to make ends meet. Every day when I go to the State House I carry their stories, their dreams and their hope with me. “Hope” is the most important word there – we all know it’s the Rhode Island motto, but to people who have very little, some day’s hope is the only thing that keeps them going.
Saint Petersburg, FLThe Weekly Challenger

The importance of early voting for the Black community

ST. PETERSBURG — Voting on Sunday before Election Day has always been beneficial to the Black community. For years, Souls to the Polls events have significantly increased the number of people participating in the democratic process. They create greater interest among voters, provide transport for people to get to the...
Societysouthernminn.com

Our community is built on trust

Our community is built on trust. • We trust that our neighbors are going to look out for us. • We trust that when our light at the intersection turns green, the light for the cross-street will turn red. • We trust that our educators have nothing but the best...
AdvocacyMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Making a difference in our community — Richard Tracy

Richard Tracy tells everyone what volunteering means to him. What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?. "I have been very fortunate to belong to several organizations in my life that have helped different causes. I raised my family in the church, and have had role models who have encouraged and involved me in a variety of volunteer work. These experiences have shown me how much our actions, big and small, can affect other people in positive ways. I have been fortunate and wanted to continue to make a difference after retirement. I found an organization where I felt I could be useful and help people in their time of need."
Muskogee County, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

OUR VIEW: Efforts to support community earn kudos

THUMBS UP to Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed for wrangling the support of other city officials, the Muskogee County Health Department and others helping to boost vaccination rates and protect our community against the novel coronavirus and emerging variants. Officials extended the schedule for a vaccination clinic at Dr. Martin Luther...
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Adam Kirtley will take sensative, intelligent approach

I encourage residents of the Central Ward to vote for Adam Kirtley in the primary election for Walla Walla City Council on August 3. Adam has the experience, aptitude and temperament to be an outstanding representative and leader in city government. Walla Walla needs the wise, open-minded leadership that Adam will provide if the city is to respond democratically to the economic and cultural challenges it faces.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Community Matters: Growing Our Authentic Community Influence

Community Matters is a biweekly opinion column. The views expressed are solely the author’s. I was recently asked for my thoughts on influence. I have always been intrigued by influence – how it works, what makes some more influential than others and exactly how one can consistently influence others for greater impact.
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla City Council at critical moment in history, candidate Adam Kirtley says

Service to his community has long been the standard he measures himself by, Adam Kirtley said. The Walla Walla City Council candidate for the Central Ward has been a chaplain at Whitman College for 15 years and recently completed his tenure as president of the National Association of College and University Chaplains. While in that position, he led a merger of two chaplain organizations to best pool resources.
Augusta, MEboothbayregister.com

Passing a budget that serves our communities

As your voices in Augusta, it’s the responsibility of legislators to pass policies that make life easier for you, and one big opportunity we have to do that is by passing a budget. I’m proud to share that on June 30, the Legislature passed a strong two-year budget with overwhelming bipartisan support, and Gov. Janet Mills signed that budget into law the very next day. The budget covers a lot of ground, but I want to share some information about how it supports Mainers in a few key areas.
Mercer Island, WAMercer Island Reporter

‘MICF exemplifies the very best of our community’

It was a little spark that led to a bigger and more crucial idea. At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercer Island Community Fund (MICF) board of directors member Carolyn Counihan hatched the idea to help nonprofits on the Island during uncertain times. MICF expanded its scope to include...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Reaching the Entirety of Our Communities

A Conversation with Mark Hearn, Author of Hearing in Technicolor. This book is for any church leaders who find themselves with less diversity in their churches than is present in their communities. A vast demographic change is happening now in America. In less than a generation, every major city in America will be majority-minority. However, churches remain dominantly homogenous in their approach to ministry. Churches must look to reflect their community to remain relevant in this era of vast diversification.
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Our view: Nonprofits are doing good in the community

There are plenty of nonprofits in the Joplin area that continue to do good work despite the restraints of the pandemic. Chief among them is Joplin NALA Read, which helps adult learners in the area improve their skills in reading, math and English. That’s a mission that NALA has had since it launched in 1981, and the organization will celebrate its 40th anniversary later this fall.
Societypsychologytoday.com

Power Differentials Are Our Obstacle to Community Well-Being

Differential power dynamics could represent our most pernicious obstacle to enhancing community well-being. We all share responsibility for ensuring liberatory rights to everyone. We have the capacity to establish a global culture of healing and well-being. We are familiar with calls to defund the police, as well as other discussions...
Kingsville, TXkingsvillerecord.com

Our opinion: Hits and misses in our little community

This week we have some random observations and thoughts on all things Kingsville. First of all, what is going on with all the semi-trailers jack-knifing on Highway 77 on the General Cavasos overpass? The speed limit is clearly marked due to the construction and the cement barriers are clearly present. Yet in the last week three different semi’s have had accidents and closed the highway down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy