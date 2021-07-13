A vote for Adam Kirtley is a win for you, our community
I am writing in support of Adam Kirtley for Walla Walla City Council. I’ve known Adam since 2003, when I was a case manager at Blue Mountain Heart to Heart and he served as executive director. Adam was an exceptional leader whose influence transformed everyday duties into a meaningful mission. Our clients struggled with HIV/AIDS and were often marginalized by conditions of poverty, racism and a variety of disadvantaged backgrounds. Invariably, Adam treated clients with respect and sought to understand their story. When tasked with distributing limited financial resources, his process was rooted in fairness and equity. Working with Adam was watching genuineness and integrity in action; ultimately, I’m a better professional and person for having had the experience.www.union-bulletin.com
Comments / 0