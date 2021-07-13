Brooks Koepka Reluctantly Admits He’ll Pause His Nasty Feud With Bryson DeChambeau for 1 Week and 1 Week Only
News flash: Brooks Koepka still doesn’t like Bryson DeChambeau. The two PGA Tour bombers are still engaged in a nasty feud that’s captivated the golf world, and it doesn’t sound as if they’ll be squashing their beef anytime soon. But while speaking about his hated rival ahead of this weekend’s British Open, Koepka admitted he’ll be able to put the feud aside for just one week at this year’s Ryder Cup.www.sportscasting.com
