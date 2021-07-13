Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Brooks Koepka Reluctantly Admits He’ll Pause His Nasty Feud With Bryson DeChambeau for 1 Week and 1 Week Only

By Jack Dougherty
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

News flash: Brooks Koepka still doesn’t like Bryson DeChambeau. The two PGA Tour bombers are still engaged in a nasty feud that’s captivated the golf world, and it doesn’t sound as if they’ll be squashing their beef anytime soon. But while speaking about his hated rival ahead of this weekend’s British Open, Koepka admitted he’ll be able to put the feud aside for just one week at this year’s Ryder Cup.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

162K+
Followers
18K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#British Open#Pga Tour#Northern Trust#Royal St George#Team Usa#Team Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BENDS Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron at Rocket Mortgage!

Phil Mickelson was caught on camera trying to snap Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron over his knee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday. Okay, it was a prank but it was still pretty funny!. Mickelson, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a video of him bending Bryson's iron...
GolfGolfWRX

Rickie Fowler is the next in line to aim subtle dig at Bryson

Following an impressive 64 at 3M Open to hold a share of the 1st round lead, Rickie Fowler joined the many PGA Tour pros to poke fun at Bryson DeChambeau for his controversial comments at last week’s Open. DeChambeau infamously blasted his Cobra driver, saying “it sucks,” which prompted Cobra...
GolfGolf Digest

Phil Mickelson just learned the hard way that you should never talk trash about outdriving Bryson DeChambeau

Love him or just barely tolerate him, there’s simply no debate: Phil Mickelson is the best talker in golf history. He's honed his jabber into a spear capable of piercing even the thickest emotional armor over the years, but if you talk a lot, eventually you’re going to have to eat your words. Phil learned that the hard way on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Delta Dental Pro-Am, where he could be heard jawing at Bryson DeChambeau about outdriving him. First mistake, last mistake, as they say.
Golfsandiegouniontribune.com

‘Fair game’: Koepka and DeChambeau feud won’t go away

Brooks Koepka has made it abundantly clear he doesn’t like Bryson DeChambeau. That should have no bearing in golf because they don’t have to spend time together, which they don’t do, and they haven’t played together on the PGA Tour since the second round at Bay Hill two years ago.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Apologizes For What He Said About His Driver

Bryson DeChambeau had an uninspiring day at Royal St. George’s Golf Club, finishing one-over par to end the First Round of The Open Championship. But it’s what he said afterwards that has gotten him into hot water. At his press conference following his round, DeChambeau pretty harshly criticized his clubs...
GolftheScore

Watch: Koepka takes shot at DeChambeau, says he loves his driver

Brooks Koepka took another jab at rival Bryson DeChambeau following his 4-under 66 in Round 2 of the Open Championship. Koepka walked off the 18th green at Royal St. George's after making eight birdies Friday and boasted about how well he hit his driver. "Drove the ball great, love my...
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Brooks Koepka says he loves his driver, gives the people exactly what they want

If you thought the story of the week at Royal St. George’s, the first Open Championship in nearly two years, was going to be golf, then you know very little about golf. Instead, the 149th Open has become the Brooks and Bryson Brooksy show once more. It all began yesterday, when Bryson DeChambeau went off on his Cobra driver after an erratic one-over 71, all but shouting “the driver SUCKS” for the entire club-buying world to hear.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Bryson DeChambeau clearly wants a reset. It's possible, if he takes his own advice

SANDWICH, England — The question didn’t have to cause any damage. Bryson, why don’t you shout fore? DeChambeau could have swatted it away quite easily. I try to, but sometimes, in the heat of the moment, I forget. It’s definitely something I need to work on. That would’ve been the end of it. Instead, when asked on Tuesday in his pre-tournament press conference at the 149th Open Championship, he opted to play defense.
GolfPosted by
Daily Mail

Bryson DeChambeau admits he 'loved being booed' by Royal St George's crowd for refusing to use a driver off the 1st tee on day two at The Open as he found it 'funny' following spat with his club manufacturer

Bryson DeChambeau 'loved' the fact the Royal St George's crowd booed him for refusing to use a driver off the 1st tee on day two at The Open. The American spurned his driver in favour of a four iron for the 1st tee and as he prepared to take his shot the crowd behind let him out some pantomine boos.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Did Bryson DeChambeau Make a Mistake When He Criticized His Equipment at British Open?

In a new episode, hosts Frank Bassett and Timm Matthews talk all things 2021 British Open. Did Bryson DeChambeau make a mistake when he criticized his driver? Was Collin Morikawa in "the zone" that all athletes dream about? Did Jordan Spieth cost himself the Open at the end of his 3rd round? Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.
Golfchatsports.com

Brooks Koepka downplays any Ryder Cup friction: 'It's only a week'

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker’s job wasn’t made any easier after the recent drama involving Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. Stricker said last month that he hoped the two stars could put aside their differences for the benefit of the team – and that’s exactly what Koepka said he is planning to do come September at Whistling Straits.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 British Open: Bryson DeChambeau Has No Plans to Dial Back Power Game at Royal St. George's (Or Continue Feud With Brooks Koepka)

Bryson DeChambeau and the British Open - they don’t exactly go together like a horse and carriage. The horse - DeChambeau - is to the game of golf what Mark McGwire was to baseball in 1998. His bulked-up blasts carry through the air like Richard Branson’s rocket plane. His strength allows him to ignore bunkers, fear no rough and make no apologies. His long-distance demeanor knows no boundaries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy