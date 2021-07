Pine Bluffs Sunday Farmers Market was July 18th at 1:00 to 5:00. The market has grown some, there were twelve vendors. First the nails can be all done in a short time. This stick-on nail can help set up your theme of the day or month. After picking out the latest look for fingernail design, step on over and quench the thirst with a tasty homemade drink or popsicle. As hot as its been everyone needs something to help them cool down. Made special for the customer right there in the vendors RV. Nails, and drinks what's next?