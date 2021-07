NXT UK Champion WALTER is reportedly dealing with a legitimate hand injury. As reported before on PWMania.com, it was announced on Thursday’s NXT UK episode that WALTER’s rematch with Ilja Dragunov is being delayed after WALTER suffered a “severe injury” to his left hand. The match had been scheduled for next Thursday’s episode. The storyline behind the injury was that WALTER hurt his hand while fighting backstage with Dragunov.