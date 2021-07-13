Cancel
1 million people in France make vaccine appointments after Macron warning

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
More than 1 million people in France have made appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine after French President Emmanuel Macron said COVID-19 passes would soon be needed for daily activities.

Doctolib, the centralized vaccine appointment app for the country, announced Tuesday that 1.3 million people in France signed up to get the coronavirus vaccine, The Associated Press reported. The majority of those who signed up were under 35 years old.

The surge in vaccination appointments comes after Macron said proof of a coronavirus vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or recent recovery from the virus would be needed to go into restaurants and stores.

A COVID-19 pass would be needed to get on planes and trains as well.

The coronavirus pass requirement will begin in August, according to the AP.

Around 40 percent of France’s population is fully vaccinated, but the renewed effort comes as coronavirus variants have caused a surge in cases around the world.

“The country is facing a strong resumption of the epidemic touching all our territory,” Macron said during his address to the country.

Along with COVID-19 passes becoming a requirement for recreational activities, health care workers in the country must receive the vaccine by Sept. 15, or they will be suspended without pay.

