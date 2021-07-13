Cancel
TSJA Lifts Precautionary Measures On Hours And Capacity In Spanish Hospitality Industry

Cover picture for the articleThe Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Aragon has ordered, once the allegations presented by the Government of Aragon have been examined, to lift the very precautionary measures agreed in the order dated July 12, with Order SAN / 790 / being applicable. 2021 of July 8.

#Zaragoza#Hotel Industry#Hospitality Industry#Spanish#Order San 790#The Regional Executive#The Chamber Of The Tsja#Courts
