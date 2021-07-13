Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

West Virginia to vote against Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

By Nathaniel Weixel
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfjNk_0avh7AoX00
© Getty

West Virginia will vote against Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy plan because of objections over the allocation of settlement money, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) said Tuesday.

According to Morrisey, the proposed settlement fund allocation plan is largely based on population, not on the intensity of the opioid problem.

However, West Virginia's objection is not likely to stop the deal from being implemented. Last week, a majority of the remaining holdout states dropped their objections to the bankruptcy plan after Purdue agreed to additional concessions.

Fifteen state attorneys general accepted the $4.5 billion settlement deal, which would send money to government entities to address the opioid crisis, along with individual victims and their families.

As recently as last month, 24 states and the District of Columbia objected to the proposed settlement, saying it failed to hold individual shareholders appropriately accountable. They said the settlement amounted to a "stretched-out payment of only a tiny fraction" of the Sackler family owners' liability.

West Virginia has previously argued that the settlement allocation plan was negotiated primarily by big states like California and New York, and so doesn't account in any meaningful way for the great disparities in intensity of opioid addiction and opioid deaths.

“I remain vigorously opposed to a proposed allocation formula that would distribute settlement funds largely based on a state or local government’s population – not intensity of the problem,” Morrisey said in a statement.

“Any such allocation formula fails to recognize the disproportionate harm caused by opioids in our state. I look forward to arguing our case in court this August.”

Morrisey filed a lawsuit against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and former president Richard Sackler in May 2019.

The lawsuit alleges Purdue Pharma created a false narrative to convince prescribers that opioids are not addictive and that its opioid products were safer than they actually were.

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

281K+
Followers
29K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Opioids#Purdue Pharma#Oxycontin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio Statesunny95.com

Ohio, state settle $26B opioid lawsuits

COLUMBUS – A $26 billion settlement between Dublin-based Cardinal Health, two other giant drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, and thousands of states and municipalities over the toll of the opioid crisis is significant but far from tying a neat bow on the tangle of still unresolved lawsuits surrounding the epidemic.
New York City, NYncadvertiser.com

Letter: Purdue Pharma settlement is inadequate

Attorneys general from a number of states including New York have settled with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family. Thousands of people are addicted. Thousands have died. The Sackler’s will pay a fine and walk away. They won’t do one day of jail time. Penalties for drug crimes in New...
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Purdue Pharma’s Opioid Deal Hinges on Divisive Legal Maneuver

Federal courts split on legality of settlement’s foundation. and its owners, members of the billionaire Sackler family, are betting big on a controversial area of bankruptcy law. The OxyContin maker has for nearly two years been working toward federal court approval of its landmark opioid settlement, which would hand all...
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Purdue Pharma’s Opioid Settlement Plan Faces DOJ Objections

Justice Department lawyers target Sacklers’ lawsuit releases. ’s bankruptcy plan to wipe out lawsuits against the opioid maker has run into objections from the U.S. Justice Department, which is challenging the broad protections it provides to members of the Sackler family who own the drugmaker. Lawyers for U.S. Attorney Audrey...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ objects to Purdue bankruptcy settlement

The Justice Department is condemning a proposed bankruptcy settlement for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma, saying it would inappropriately shield members of the Sackler family from future opioid-related claims. In court filings late Monday, two Department of Justice (DOJ) divisions issued objections to the proposed $4.5 billion settlement. The DOJ's U.S....
Parkersburg, WVWTAP

West Virginia PSC plans August hearings on Suddenlink complaints

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission plans two public hearings in late August, to discuss service complaints by customers of Suddenlink Communications. PSC representatives, who were in Parkersburg Monday, discussed the complaints with Wood County Commissioners. The PSC has received close to 2,000 complaints from Suddenlink...
Stamford, CTwshu.org

Tong Opposes Purdue Employee Bonuses As Part Of Bankruptcy

Stamford-based pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma wants court approval for nearly $29 million in employee bonuses as part of its bankruptcy plan. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s office objects. He is one of dozens of state Attorneys General suing Purdue over it’s role in stoking the opioid crisis. He said the bankruptcy court does not have the authority to prevent attorneys general from enforcing state law.
LawPosted by
Reuters

Purdue bankruptcy watchdog says protections benefiting Sacklers are 'illegal'

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog on Monday objected to Purdue Pharma LP’s proposed reorganization plan and opioid settlement, saying the legal protections it provides to the members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker are too broad. U.S. Trustee William Harrington filed his objection...
Huntington, WVMetro News

Attorney in Purdue Pharma case worries settlement amount will be low

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s share of the bankruptcy settlement for pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma will probably be substantially less than West Virginia attorneys who took the company to court were seeking. It’s becoming more and more clear the settlement funds will be based on a population metric rather than...
Businesskymkemp.com

Yurok Tribe Opposes Sweetheart Settlement for Sackler Family, Purdue Pharma

[Thursday], the Yurok Tribal Council unanimously voted to oppose a proposed bankruptcy settlement agreement and restructuring plan for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma. The settlement is part of Purdue Pharma’s proposed bankruptcy plan, which seeks to resolve thousands of lawsuits brought against the company and members of the Sackler family for fueling the opioid crisis by intentionally misleading doctors and patients about the numerous risks associated with taking the highly addictive OxyContin. If White Plains, NY bankruptcy court judge Robert Drain approves the agreement, the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma will have to pay approximately $150 million to all Tribes in the United States over nine years. The Yurok Tribe’s portion is roughly .5 percent of the tribal allocation. While the Sackler family is contributing approximately $4.5 billion to the bankruptcy settlement, due to the family’s vast fortune and investments, it is likely they will recover that contribution over the same time period. Furthermore, the Sacklers will not have to admit any wrongdoing and they will be permanently shielded from future opioid-related civil lawsuits.
Charleston, WVWVNews

Justice: West Virginia has no plans for further vaccine incentives

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia doesn’t plan to offer additional incentives to residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the conclusion of the “Do It For Babydog” sweepstakes, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. The winners of the final drawing in the state’s vaccine incentive lottery are scheduled to...
Industrykrcrtv.com

Yurok Tribe denounces settlement from Purdue Pharma

YUROK, Calif. — The Yurok Tribal Council has voted unanimously voted to oppose a bankruptcy settlement from Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of OxyContin, that the tribe says would deny justice to those lost in the opioid crisis. In a press release the Yurok Tribe said the settlement, part of the the...
Kentucky Stateenergynews.us

Kentucky regulators stymie plan to rescue West Virginia coal plant

COAL: Kentucky regulators reject a utility’s request to recover costs for upgrades to keep a West Virginia coal plant open through 2040, increasing the likelihood it closes by 2028. (Charleston Gazette-Mail) GRID: A new report says the Texas grid operator’s demand response program cut power to critical natural gas infrastructure...
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Berks commissioners endorse settlement in Purdue Pharma opioid lawsuit

The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to support an agreement in the case of Purdue Pharma that would allow for a settlement of more than $4.5 billion for thousands of local governments. Commissioners Christian Leinbach and Kevin Barnhardt added their names to a 2017 letter to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh...

Comments / 1

Community Policy