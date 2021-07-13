Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

2021 Emmy nominations: ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Crown’ lead nods

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbiQY_0avh791300

LOS ANGELES — Streaming service offerings dominated the 73rd Emmy Award nominations, announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, with Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” drawing 24 nods each.

Meanwhile, Marvel series “WandaVision,” also a Disney+ product, trailed closely behind with 23 nominations, followed by Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”

Father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones, of “This Is Us,” and Jasmine Cephas Jones, of “Blindspotting,” joined TV Academy chief Frank Scherma to announce the nominees.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the live Sept. 19 ceremony will include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests, one year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the academy to adopt a virtual format.

Due primarily to its new streaming service HBO Max, HBO led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix with 129 nods and Disney+ with 71 in only its second year of existence, The New York Times reported.

The complete list of nominees is below:

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • “black-ish”
  • “Cobra Kai”
  • “Emily in Paris”
  • “The Flight Attendant”
  • “Hacks”
  • “The Kominsky Method”
  • “PEN15”
  • Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy

  • Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
  • Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
  • Allison Janney, “Mom”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Comedy

  • Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
  • Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
  • William H. Macy, “Shameless”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
  • Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy

  • Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
  • Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy

  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”
  • Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
  • Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”
  • Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
  • Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”
  • Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”
  • Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Drama Series

  • “The Boys”
  • “Bridgerton”
  • “The Crown”
  • “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • “Lovecraft Country”
  • “The Mandalorian”
  • “Pose”
  • “This Is Us”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Drama

  • Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
  • Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
  • Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
  • Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
  • Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
  • Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
  • Billy Porter, “Pose”
  • Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama

  • Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
  • Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
  • Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”
  • Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”
  • Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama

  • Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”
  • O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”
  • Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
  • Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”
  • Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Michael Kenneth Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Limited Series

  • “I May Destroy You”
  • “Mare of Easttown”
  • “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • “The Underground Railroad”
  • “WandaVision”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited series/TV movie

  • Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
  • Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
  • Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
  • Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Limited series/TV movie

  • Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
  • Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
  • Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited series/TV movie

  • Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”
  • Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”
  • Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
  • Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
  • Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Limited series/TV movie

  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
  • Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”
  • Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”
  • Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
  • Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

  • “Conan”
  • “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
  • “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Competition Series

  • “The Amazing Race
  • “Nailed It!”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “The Voice”

Outstanding Guest Actress, Drama

  • Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Claire Foy, “The Crown”
  • Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”
  • Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Guest Actor, Drama

  • Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
  • Charles Dance, “The Crown”
  • Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”
  • Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”
  • Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy

  • Jane Adams, “Hacks”
  • Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
  • Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
  • Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
  • Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actor, Comedy

  • Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”
  • Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Daniel Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding TV Movie

  • “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”
  • “Oslo”
  • “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
  • “Sylvie’s Love”
  • “Uncle Frank”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

  • “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
  • “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded)

  • “Bo Burnham: Inside”
  • “David Byrne’s American Utopia”
  • “8:46 — Dave Chappelle”
  • “Friends: The Reunion”
  • “Hamilton”
  • “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

Outstanding Animated Program

  • “Big Mouth”
  • “Bob’s Burgers”
  • “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”
  • “The Simpsons”
  • “South Park: The Pandemic Special”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
18K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Genndy Tartakovsky
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Rupaul
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Phylicia Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown#Emmy Award#Wandavision#Nbc#Apple Tv#Tv Academy#Hbo#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Emmy nominations 2021 – live: The Crown, The Mandalorian and Mare of Easttown lead the awards

The 2021 Emmy nominations were announced today (13 July), with The Crown, Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown dominating the categories as expected.This year, the Emmys will highlight the best of what was an understandably abbreviated year in television, while almost all of last year’s major winners – among them Succession, Ozark and Euphoria – are out of contention due to the pandemic.With those shows unable to produce and broadcast new episodes in time for the Emmy submission deadline, it means that this year’s nomination roster has been unusually led by first-timers. The Flight Attendant, Bridgerton and the Jean Smart...
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: Michaela Coel Joins ‘Black Panther 2,’ Bassam Tariq to Direct Marvel’s ‘Blade’ and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Michaela Coel may destroy Black Panther: In the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death, the details of the Black Panther sequel are anyone’s guess, but we do have an update on some of the Marvel movie’s cast. Variety reports that I May Destroy You breakout Michaela Coel has joined the ensemble of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in an undisclosed role. Could she be a villain? An ally to or member of T’Challa’s family? Who knows. But we do also now know, courtesy of two different Collider interviews, that Angela Bassett and Winston Duke are confirmed to be reprising their respective roles as Queen Ramonda and M’Baku. The movie is now filming and will release on July 8, 2022.
TV & VideosIndiewire

The Television Academy’s ‘Hamilton’ Problem — TV Podcast

The video above was produced by IndieWire’s Creative Producer Leonardo Adrian Garcia. Once upon a not insignificant amount of time, some very talented people performed in a Broadway musical and some other talented people filmed it. The show itself was extremely popular at the time, then 15 months into its ongoing (give or take a pandemic) original run. So popular in fact, less than a week before the three nights over which the event was filmed, the show won 11 — eleven — Tony Awards, the second-most of any Broadway production of all time.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Hamilton star joins The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss in new TV show

Hamilton star Phillipa Soo has joined The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss in Apple TV+'s small-screen adaptation of Lauren Beukes' 2013 novel Shining Girls. As reported by Deadline, the actress, who originated the role of Eliza Hamilton in the smash hit musical, will play intelligent researcher Jin-Sook. Moss will play the...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Corinne Foxx Joins Kat Denning Hulu Comedy Series ‘Dollface’

Beat Shazam DJ Corinne Foxx has landed a key recurring role in Kat Dennings‘ Hulu comedy series, Dollface, which is set to return next year. Dollface revolves around Jules (Dennings), a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Damon Lindelof

Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves Team with Oscar Sharp for HBO Max Magical Medical Drama. Watchmen and The Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof and The Batman director Matt Reeves are teaming up to produce a dramatic fantasy series by acclaimed British filmmaker Oscar Sharp for…. Damon Lindelof, Tara Hernandez to Explore Faith...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

American Rust Trailer: Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney Lead Showtime Drama

Two acting legends will share the screen on Showtime's American Rust, and it's going to be good. The premium cabler released the official trailer for its upcoming drama series starring Emmy winner and Tony nominee Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule, The Newsroom, Godless, The Looming Tower) and award-winning actress and Emmy nominee Maura Tierney (Your Honor, The Affair, The Report, Beautiful Boy).
Moviesnewsradioklbj.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ casts Michaela Coel in sequel

“I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel has been cast in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” According to Variety, Coel joined the production at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where director Ryan Coogler started production last month. Other cast members include returning stars Letitia Wright, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Pays Tribute to ‘Home Improvement’ Actor Earl Hindman, Who Played Wilson: ‘God Rest You’

Legendary funny man and actor Tim Allen is remembering a former co-star and friend with a recent social media post. Tim Allen’s Hollywood career is full of iconic roles that drew laughter from practically everyone who watched. He plays a Scott Calvin, who reluctantly transforms into Santa Claus, in “The Santa Clause.” His most recent hit sitcom series is “Last Man Standing,” in which he plays family man and marketing savant, Mike Baxter. The hit comedy series aired for nine seasons before coming to an end earlier this year in May. Tim Allen’s most iconic role, however,” is that of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor in the hit sitcom “Home Improvement.”
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Who Is Robert Redford's Wife?

Robert Redford is a famous American actor, known for his leading roles in movies such as "The Great Gatsby" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." Redford was a prominent heartthrob among women in the 60s and 70s, despite being married to Lola Van Wagenen at the peak of his on-screen success.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

John Travolta shares bittersweet news about late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta only recently marked the first anniversary of his wife, Kelly Preston's, death and on Thursday he updated fans with news involving her. The Saturday Night Fever star used Instagram as his platform to reach out to fans with a bittersweet announcement. John revealed that the last movie Kelly made before her passing was finally coming out in theaters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy