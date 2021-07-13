Cancel
Harrison County, MO

South Harrison Board Approves Product And Service Bids

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Harrison School Board members approved several bids for products and services prior to the start of the new school year during their meeting Monday night. Bids were approved for Grave’s Menu Maker for bakery products, Anderson-Erickson for Dairy Products, United Farmers Coop for petroleum, and the Waste Management Company. Agreements were approved with Douglas Pappert for vision services and Heather Giles for speech and language services. South Harrison also approved an agreement with the Cameron School District for a student’s transportation.

