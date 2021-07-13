Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Navy secretary nominee pledges to be 'exclusively focused on the China threat'

By Rebecca Kheel
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4OIV_0avh72py00
© getty

Carlos Del Toro, President Biden ’s nominee to be Navy secretary, pledged Tuesday to be “exclusively” focused on China if he is confirmed.

“It's incredibly important to defend Taiwan in every way possible,” Del Toro told the Senate Armed Services Committee at his confirmation hearing. “It takes a holistic view of our national commitment to Taiwan. We should be focused on providing Taiwan with as much self-defensive measures as humanly possible.

“And if confirmed to the Navy, I am going to be exclusively focused on the China threat and exclusively focused in moving our maritime strategy forward in order to protect Taiwan and all of our national security interests in the Indo-Pacific theater," he added.

Del Toro’s comments came in response to questions from Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on recent war games that suggested the United States would struggle to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Del Toro stressed he has not been privy to recent, classified war games, but vowed to “dive into that immediately so I can better understand the threat and what we need to do to match that threat.”

Pressed later in Tuesday’s hearing by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on whether it is “vital” for the United States to maintain the ability to defeat a Chinese takeover of Taiwan and whether the Navy should prioritize the possibility of a Chinese invasion of the island as it develops operational concepts, Del Toro replied “absolutely” to both questions.

If confirmed, Del Toro would lead the Navy at a time when naval power is expected to be at the forefront of U.S. competition with China.

But the service has been stretched thin by demands around the globe, exemplified in cases such as moving the Japan-based USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to the Middle East to help provide cover during the Afghanistan withdrawal, leaving the supposed priority theater of the Pacific temporarily without a carrier presence.

Del Toro is a Cuban-born Naval Academy graduate whose 22-year Navy career included commanding the USS Bulkeley destroyer and deploying to the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm.

Since 2004, Del Toro has run a small IT firm he founded, SBG Technology Solutions, a Virginia-based government contractor.

The Navy has been struggling to meet congressional demands for at least a 355-ship fleet, and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday has said the Biden administration’s fiscal year 2022 budget request does not get the service on track to meet that goal.

Del Toro said at his confirmation hearing that he supports the 355-ship goal. Pressed on the fiscal 2022 budget, Del Toro stressed he has not been involved since he isn’t confirmed yet, but he pledged to fight for resources in the fiscal 2023 budget.

“As our nation shifts from a land-based strategy over the past 20 years fighting the wars and in the Middle East to a more dominant maritime strategy in the Pacific, particularly in our efforts to deter China, I do believe that our Navy and Marine Corps team will need additional resources to be able to fully field the combat effectiveness we will need as a nation to do so,” he said.

But Del Toro also stressed the importance of balancing ship procurement with investing in emerging technologies, an argument Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other administration officials have made as they defended the 2022 budget request.

“We can't be fighting the wars of yesterday,” he said. “We have to fight the new wars of tomorrow that include cybersecurity and space and many other challenges that are presented. So if confirmed, I look forward to jumping into the fiscal year '23 budget, and being able to address all these significant challenges in a serious way.”

Comments / 5

The Hill

The Hill

281K+
Followers
29K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Ronald Reagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#East China#Chinese#Cuban#Naval Academy#Sbg Technology Solutions#Marine Corps#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Warning Order for the Next Secretary of the Navy

The smart money says Carlos Del Toro will become the next Secretary of the Navy. His July 13 job interview with the Senate Armed Services Committee went swimmingly. However, the next chapter may not go so smoothly for the retired Naval officer and businessman. Assuming he is confirmed, Del Toro...
MilitaryNew York Post

Navy more focused on diversity training than potential China threat: report

A new report claims that members of the Navy are more focused on diversity training than on preparing to take on adversaries such as China. At least one current officer and one recently departed sailor anonymously shared their concerns with investigators commissioned by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.).
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Navy too focused on bureaucracy and ‘diversity officers, rather than surviving fight with China’ sailors say in new report

The U.S. Navy is overly focused on an “expanding culture of micromanagement,” a “corrosive over-responsiveness” to the news media and an overemphasis on diversity, while lacking the same emphasis on its overall warfighting capabilities, according to a new congressional report released Monday. One officer who was interviewed by the report’s authors went so far as to say she feels the Navy is more concerned about having enough diversity officers than it is about surviving in a potential fight with China.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: US launches another airstrike in Somalia | Amendment to expand Pentagon recusal period added to NDAA | No. 2 State Dept. official to lead nuclear talks with Russia

Happy Friday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Ellen Mitchell, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The U.S. military carried out an airstrike in Somalia on Friday, its second such...
Foreign PolicyNewsweek

Senators Propose Enhancing Taiwan Defense in Face of China Threat

Senators from both sides of the aisle introduced new legislation on Tuesday that would see the National Guard establish a formal working relationship with Taiwan's military at a time of increased security threats from China. The Taiwan Partnership Act, filed to Congress by a group of 13 Republicans and Democrats,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Foreign PolicyThe Guardian

China retaliates with sanctions on former commerce secretary Wilbur Ross

Barely 48 hours before the arrival in China of one of Biden’s most-trusted diplomats, Beijing has announced its decision to impose counter-sanctions on seven American citizens and entities, including former commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, in retaliation against Washington’s earlier sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdowns. The Biden administration...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Blinken to visit India with vaccines and China in focus

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to India, an important partner in U.S. efforts to counter China and in vaccine diplomacy that is hobbled by its own COVID-19 crisis. It will be Blinken's first visit to the world's largest democracy as...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Close the Straits: The Marines Will Look to Missiles to Deter China’s Navy

The United States and its allies are developing hardware and methods for closing the straits puncturing the first island chain to Chinese vessels and aircraft. Here's What You Need To Remember: Future fights promise to be joint fights that mesh capabilities from naval and non-naval services. In that sense, the future promises to be a throwback to Pacific campaigns of old. It’s fitting, then, that marine magnates are peering both ahead and back in time as they orient the Corps toward today’s challenges.
Foreign PolicyCNBC

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is set to visit China next week

WASHINGTON – Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head to China next week to meet with Chinese officials, the State Department said Wednesday. Sherman, the nation's second-highest diplomat, is expected to raise an array of U.S. concerns with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in the northeastern port city of Tianjin.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

White House and Congress would be wise to heed Cotton's Navy report

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has released a report on the U.S. Navy’s surface combatant fleet culture. The think tank and analysis community, and the foreign policy establishment more broadly, tend to avoid these sorts of cultural investigations, preferring to conduct systems analyses that rely on empirical figures and weapons system data. So assessments like those undertaken by Sen. Cotton along with Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) are, therefore, critical to understanding the state of the Navy today.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Hunter Biden art work creates ethical concerns for White House: reporter

Real Clear Politics reporter Philip Wegmann said Hunter Biden's art sales could create ethical concerns for the White House. "Politicians have always liked to paint, Winston Churchill was famous for painting, same thing with Dwight Eisenhower, George W. Bush also tried with much more limited success," Wegmann said on TheHill TV's "Rising."
POTUSWashington Examiner

Decoding Putin's threat to Ukraine

On Monday, publishing a nearly 7,000-word essay, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Ukrainian leaders that they would "destroy their country" by moving closer to the West. As Putin put it, "All the tricks associated with the anti-Russia project are clear to us. And we will never allow our historical territories...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China says its military 'drove away' US warship

Chinese officials on Monday said that its military drove a U.S. warship out of a disputed area of the South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) spokesperson said on social media that it sent ships and planes to the area after the USS Benfold entered an area around the Paracel Islands that is claimed by Beijing.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S. warship 'driven away' from Paracel Islands, China's military says

July 12 (UPI) -- China's military said it chased away a U.S. warship that had entered Chinese-claimed waters near the disputed Paracel Islands. The United States has denied charges of violations. The People's Liberation Army's Southern Theater Command said Monday that the USS Benfold was seen near the Paracels, Chinese-administered...

Comments / 5

Community Policy