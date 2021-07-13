Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Morgan Stanley Sees A Hard Sell Of Up To 20%

By Get Market Report
getmarketreport.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley’s team of strategists, led by Mike Willson, now embodies the most bearish spirit among Wall Street’s top trading desks. In a report distributed this week to their clients, they point out how in recent months they have begun to adopt a less optimistic view of the markets than most of the consensus. After all, they justify, their narrative positions the American market in a “mid-cycle transition . “

www.getmarketreport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Us Bank#American#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Alphabet#Amerisourcebergen#Amgen#Atmos Energy Corporation#Activision Blizzard#Cigna#Match Group#Nrg Energy#O Reilly Automotive#Procter Gamble
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Commodities
News Break
CVS
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Costco
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vectors Research Management LLC Has $117,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1,074.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksFXStreet.com

Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Morgan Stanley overweight on DNUT, AMZN sends Bitcoin to moon

Asian markets overnight looked pretty scary with the Hang Seng closing 4% lower. The reason is a now all-too-familiar one: heightened Chinese regulatory concerns. This time it was education stocks that were hammered as China banned for-profit tutoring in certain core subjects. Some well-known and retail interest stocks with Nasdaq listings are taking a serious hammering this morning. TAL Education (TAL), Gaotu (GOTU), and New Orient Education (EDU) are down about 25% in Monday's premarket. US-China talks are ongoing with both sides talking their own book and the headlines not looking too rosy.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Has $125.68 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $125,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,101,006 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,557,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $131,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Silver Point Capital L.P. Takes Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,000. Retail Value accounts for approximately 2.2% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 5.60% of Retail Value at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,411,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $257,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202,081 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $258,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,185 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $264,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Homrich & Berg Buys 1,114 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,442,586 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $259,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Has $276.47 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Airbnb worth $276,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Morgan Stanley's Unusual Options Activity

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $94.82 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
BusinessInvestmentNews

Inside Vestwell’s $70M funding and retirement deal with Morgan Stanley

The latest cash influx adds to more than $42 million in prior funding rounds and seed capital. Vestwell will also be a retirement plan record keeper available through Morgan Stanley’s workplace business. Financial services firms are betting on a big future for Vestwell, continuing to pour millions of dollars into...
Economyadvisorhub.com

UBS Broker Sued By Morgan Stanley Agrees to Customer Solicitation Ban

An ex-Morgan Stanley broker in Colorado and New Jersey has agreed to an order blocking him from soliciting former customers governed by team agreements, according to a stipulated preliminary injunction filed in federal court in New Jersey. The order, which is in effect pending the outcome of a parallel Financial...
BusinessLaw.com

Virtual Firms Push Back on Morgan Stanley CLO: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. BE THERE OR BE SQUARE? - Morgan Stanley CLO Eric Grossman’s letter attempting to push the company’s outside counsel back to the office full-time has led to spirited debate across the legal industry. You can have three guesses as to which side of that argument virtual law firms fall on. Still, while their perspective on this topic may be predictable, it’s also important. After all, they serve their clients while working outside of a traditional office every single day. In fact, some of these firms have done—and, at least in the case of Rimon Law, are currently doing—work for Morgan Stanley, despite not being able to boast a communal refrigerator full of old salads. Chris Wilson, a partner at hybrid firm Taylor English Duma, told Law.com’s Dan Packel that he did work for Morgan Stanley when he was a partner at virtual firm FisherBroyles.”I did a fair amount of work for them,” Wilson said. “This is the first time I’ve ever heard of any clients publicly stating that they care where their attorneys are working from.” Wilson added: “I understand [Grossman's] concern about making sure his lawyers are well trained, but I don’t think that there ought to be a blanket statement that none of the lawyers at law firms should be working remotely.”
Marketsinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Hold Rating for Lululemon Athletica

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $411, which is approximately 10.18% above the present share price of $373.04. Greenberger expects Lululemon Athletica to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the third quarter of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy