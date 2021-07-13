Stocks ease below recent records as earnings reports roll in

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday, bringing major indexes slighly below the record highs they set a day earlier. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Investors were weighing the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and concerns about inflation. Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how the Federal Reserve will respond to it. The latest report from the Labor Department showed yet another increase in consumer prices in June that surprised economists. Banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase helped kick off the latest round of corporate earnings reports, along with PepsiCo.

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading Tuesday as investors weigh the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and concerns about inflation.

Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how it will impact everything from the economic recovery's trajectory to the Federal Reserve's reaction. The latest report from the Labor Department shows yet another increase in consumer prices in June that surprised economists.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 3:21 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 102 points, or 0.3%, to 34,893 points and the Nasdaq was down 0.3%.

Most stocks within the benchmark S&P 500 were losing ground, but technology companies made solid gains and helped counter some of the broader drop. Banks fell broadly. The muted trading comes a day after the three major stock indexes set record highs.

Small company stocks took some of the heaviest losses. The Russell 2000 index was down 1.5%.

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped in June by the most in 13 years, extending a run of higher inflation that has been raising concerns on Wall Street that the Fed might consider withdrawing its low-interest rate policies and scaling back its bond purchases earlier than expected.

Much of the increase in prices for goods, such as used cars, is mostly tied to a surge in demand and lack of supply. But prices for many items, like lumber and other raw materials, either is easing or will ease as suppliers continue to ramp up operations, said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

“That’s a problem and it shows up in all kinds of places but it’s not going to be there forever,” Cox said.

Major companies opened up the latest round of corporate earnings with investors listening closely for clues about how companies have fared during the recovery and how they see the rest of the year unfolding.

Goldman Sachs slipped 0.9% despite reporting the second-best quarterly profit in the investment bank's history. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.3% after giving investors a mixed report with solid profits but lower revenue as interest rates fell over the last three months.

Bond yields reversed course from early trading and rose to 1.41% from 1.36% late Monday. Overall, yields have been falling for months after a sharp spike earlier in the year.

The calmer bond market is partly signaling more confidence that rising inflation will likely be temporary and tied mostly to the economic recovery.

“That narrative is pretty well anchored and the bond market doesn’t fear the Fed tapering or raising rates,” Cox said.

Solid earnings did help some companies make gains. PepsiCo rose 2.1% after beating Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Boeing fell 4% after announcing production cuts for its large 787 airliner because of a new structural flaw in some planes that have been built but not delivered to airline customers.

