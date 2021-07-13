A’s fate in Oakland to be decided in coming months, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred gave his state of the game address Tuesday before MLB’s All Star game and in his address he mentioned a want to return to “classic baseball”. That return to classic baseball would see 2 current rules go the way of the buffalo next season. The 2 rules in question would be 7 inning double headers and starting extra innings with a runner on second base. Manfred said those were rules that were put in place due to the pandemic and should be gone next year.