A’s fate in Oakland to be decided in coming months, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Oregonian
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months. A’s managing partner John Fisher and president David Kavak have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
