Nothing screams fall quite like pumpkin pie spice. This blend of ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice adds a cozy, spiced note to lattes, muffins, milkshakes, pancakes and, of course, pie! There is no pumpkin in the blend itself, but the spicy, aromatic notes are the perfect foil for the creamy, sweet filling of a pumpkin pie and other pumpkin desserts—it’s no wonder people can’t get enough. But what happens if you don't have any pumpkin pie spice? Don't worry—you can make your own pumpkin pie spice substitute!