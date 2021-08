“I looked at some tape, to see if he could put one word in front of the other,” says Chase of casting Michael Gandolfini in The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark. “But no, I had no hesitancy. I just had this sneaking suspicion that the DNA was going to be the same.” Chase tells Vanity Fair that these days he watches the Criterion Channel after consuming cable news during the Trump presidency. As for retuning to TV, the 76-year-old Chase says: “Nowadays there’s limited series. I would do that. Features are still my first love. I don’t know, is there a feature business? Do movies really exist?"