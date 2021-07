TORONTO, July 23 (Reuters) - BHP Group has reached conditional agreement with a unit of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp for port services for the global miner's proposed Jansen potash mine in Canada, the terminal operator said late on Thursday, moving the project closer to fruition. The port agreement is subject to approval by BHP's board and conditional on it moving ahead with Jansen's first phase, Westshore said in a release. The world's biggest listed miner has estimated Jansen would cost up to $5.7 billion in its first phases.