Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phillips County, MT

BLM ADVANCES AMERICAN PRAIRIE'S BISON GRAZING APPLICATION

By Beth Saboe
phillipscountynews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 1, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) advanced American Prairie's modest request to graze bison on some public lands in Phillips County where they hold priority grazing privileges. The BLM's initial findings conclude that the proposed action will not have a significant environmental impact on the land and "will benefit local wildlife, improve land and water quality, and create new local jobs, all without impacting the value of the ranching economy."

www.phillipscountynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Phillips County, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Local
Montana Industry
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Bison#Blm#Blm#American#American Prairie#Environmental Assessment#Reserve Superintendent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturekfgo.com

Feds deny North Dakota request for early haying of CRP land

BISMARCK, N.D. – The federal government has denied a request by North Dakota leaders to allow ranchers struggling with drought to hay idled grassland while it’s still of good quality. The state Agriculture Department says it is looking into the reasons why. The federal government is allowing limited emergency grazing...
Phillips County, MTDaily Inter Lake

Decision on bison grazing will set historic precedent

On July 1, the Bureau of Land Management released for public comment its proposed decision on the American Prairie Reserve’s September 2019 application for 10-year grazing permits for cattle and bison on seven grazing allotments located in Phillips County. The Bureau’s Environmental Assessment of American Prairie Reserve’s grazing proposal resulted...
wyo4news.com

BLM to gather/remove over 3,500 wild horses in SW Wyoming in fall

July 23, 2021 — Press release from the Bureau of Land Management. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to gather and remove approximately 3,555 wild horses from the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, Great Divide Basin, White Mountain, and Little Colorado herd management areas this fall. The gather is...
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Cody Trails Improved by Utah Conservation Corps

After two weeks of hard work, the Utah Conservation Corps completed several trail improvements at the Four Bear, and Peaks Divide trails near Cody. The Bureau of Land Management hosted the Utah Conservation Corps this summer for two weeks. During that time, they improved two popular trails near Cody, preserving the landscape and safety of outdoor enthusiasts.
IndustryLas Vegas Sun

A rancher’s perspective on the nominee for BLM director

The federal Bureau of Land Management oversees more than 245 million acres of land across the West and has been without a Senate-confirmed leader for over four years. Nevada is home to 48 million of those public land acres, which comprise nearly 63% of our state. Nevadans, many of whom are ranchers such as myself, live and work on these lands every day. We understand the importance of having a strong, effective director to lead the BLM because our livelihoods depend on it.
AgricultureLaurel Outlook

The verdict is in, our Bison Grazing Plan benefits public lands

On July 1, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) advanced American Prairie’s request to graze bison on six federal grazing allotments in Phillips County, citing that the proposed action will not have a significant impact on the land. This assessment is an important and exciting update, which further points to...
Agriculturemtpr.org

USDA Accepting Applications For Emergency Grazing Program

The USDA opened swathes of conservation easements in Montana for emergency haying and grazing. It’s a sign of relief for farmers and ranchers during drought conditions. The department started accepting applications to access Conservation Reserve Program lands in the state earlier this week. Executive Vice President of Montana Stockgrowers Association...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Aguila American advances on copper project news

Aguila American Gold Ltd. [AGL-TSXV, AGLAF-OTCQB, A2DR6E-WKN] shares were active Thursday after the company said it acquired through staking the Cora copper project in Pinal County, Arizona. Aguila said the project was identified during an extensive and ongoing project generation program targeting copper deposits within mining supportive jurisdictions in North America.
Congress & Courtsphillipscountynews.com

USDA Announces $600 Million to Increase Meat Processing Through the American Rescue Plan

Following his direct appeal to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack last month urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to make investments in new meat processing facilities, U.S. Senator Jon Tester today celebrated the USDA announcement that it would invest $500 million in meat and poultry capacity building with the goals of increasing choice and negotiation options for producers as well as $100 million in relief through a fee waiver for inspection and overtime fees for small and medium processors.
PoliticsSidney Herald

Shoulder seasons not meant for public lands

In Montana private land elk hunting is moving toward 11 weeks for people who can pay thousands of dollars for trophy bulls, while others are left to hunt cows in deep snows and bitter cold when they’re struggling to survive the winter. That’s the proposal of the Gianforte administration, one...
Industryakbizmag.com

Alyeska Wins US Fish and Wildlife Service “Outstanding Partner Award”

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) recognized Alyeska Pipeline Service Company with an Outstanding Partner Award for contributions made by Alyeska to the conservation of natural resources in Alaska. The award recognizes employees’ recent work with USFWS to update and implement wildlife protection guidelines for oil spills, and their continuing commitment to protecting wildlife during all Alyeska activities.
Agriculturekiowacountypress.net

USDA to gather monthly yield data to measure crop production

Starting in August and continuing through November, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct a monthly Agricultural Yield survey. The information captured in this survey will help NASS track changes in yields for row crops that can occur due to weather, pests, disease and other factors, from farmers and ranchers in the Mountain Region states of Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.
Colorado StateHuffingtonPost

Plague Found In 6 Colorado Counties After Girl's Death

Health officials in Colorado are asking people to take precautions after plague was detected in six counties, including where a 10-year-old girl recently died from causes associated with the infectious disease, which can turn serious if not immediately untreated. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) announced Thursday...
Reserve, KSsabethaherald.com

Deadline fast approaching for Conservation Reserve Program general signup

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in Kansas is reminding producers and landowners that the signup deadline for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) current general signup is fast approaching. Eligible producers must submit their offers by July 23. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) made several changes to CRP to make...
Politicskunc.org

Lake Powell — Nation's Second-Largest Reservoir — Hits Record Low

The nation’s second-largest reservoir, Lake Powell, is now at its lowest point since it filled in the 1960s. The massive reservoir on the Colorado River hit a new historic low on July 24, dropping below 3,555.1 feet in elevation. The previous low was set in 2005. The last time the reservoir was this low was in 1969, when it first filled. It’s currently at 33% of its capacity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy