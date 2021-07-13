BLM ADVANCES AMERICAN PRAIRIE'S BISON GRAZING APPLICATION
On July 1, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) advanced American Prairie's modest request to graze bison on some public lands in Phillips County where they hold priority grazing privileges. The BLM's initial findings conclude that the proposed action will not have a significant environmental impact on the land and "will benefit local wildlife, improve land and water quality, and create new local jobs, all without impacting the value of the ranching economy."www.phillipscountynews.com
Comments / 0