BLM ADVANCES AMERICAN PRAIRIE'S BISON GRAZING APPLICATION

The federal Bureau of Land Management oversees more than 245 million acres of land across the West and has been without a Senate-confirmed leader for over four years. Nevada is home to 48 million of those public land acres, which comprise nearly 63% of our state. Nevadans, many of whom are ranchers such as myself, live and work on these lands every day. We understand the importance of having a strong, effective director to lead the BLM because our livelihoods depend on it.