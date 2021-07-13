Storage Business In North Webster Receives Approval To Expand
WARSAW — A storage business to be located in North Webster received Kosciusko Board of Zoning Appeals approval during the meeting held Tuesday afternoon, July 13. Self Storage Near Me, 5045 N. CR 750E, North Webster, requested an exception to allow the expansion and addition of storage warehousing in an agricultural district. The plans presented included up to 15 storage buildings, an outside storage area and an area to hold mobile storage units.www.inkfreenews.com
