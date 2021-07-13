Cancel
St Vincent announces ‘Down and Out Downtown’ streaming concert special

By Bill Pearis
Cover picture for the articleSt Vincent has recorded a streaming concert special titled "Down and Out Downtown" that will air on Moment House on August 4 & 5 with four different global streaming times. The special will feature the live debuts of a number of songs from St. Vincent's new album, Daddy's Home, as well as new arrangements of older favorites, performed with her band: Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass), Jason Falkner (guitar), Rachel Eckroth (keys), Mark Guiliana (drums), and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton.

