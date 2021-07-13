Preparing for Wildfire Smoke in South Seattle This Summer
After a record heat wave earlier this summer, Seattle is bracing for a West Coast wildfire season that’s now well underway. More than 300 fires are burning in British Columbia, a 150,000-acre forest fire is raging in south-central Oregon, and new fires are sparking in California and Idaho. In response to drought conditions, Gov. Jay Inslee last week declared a state of emergency and issued a statewide ban on most outdoor burning.southseattleemerald.com
Comments / 2