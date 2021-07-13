How well do solar panels do in the summer?

We use batteries every day. From cell phones that need to be charged every night to the heavy lead-acid types that start our cars, batteries are an important part of our lives. Very soon, we will be dealing with batteries in our electric vehicles, charging them, changing them, buying replacements and viewing endless advertisements touting their abilities and prices. This is coming up rapidly so you need to prepare yourself for it and understand the technology. So far as it stands today the sealed-in lithium cell seems to be the only contender in town that can provide the power necessary for an automobile. It is light weight and can deliver the current needed for instant acceleration. All electric cars today utilize the chemistry of the lithium battery. Its open cell potential is over 3.6 volts as compared with the 2.2 volt output of lead-acid types and this is important when you don’t want to lose energy due to voltage drops. You may recall the nickel cadmium battery that was quite popular in the 1970s. This type suffered a quiet death because its output was a mere 1.25 volts – certainly not usable for a cellphone, not to mention that cadmium is considered a poisonous metal, even more dangerous than lead.