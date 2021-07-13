Cancel
How well do solar panels do in the summer?

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
Bakersfield Channel
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KERO) — Some of you may be wondering will having solar panels help with power grid issues? And perhaps, how well do solar panels do in the summer?. According to a report from ABC News on a really hot day, you'll actually produce less power because the solar panel gets too hot. The heat from the sun actually degrades the efficiency of the panel. ABC says that the perfect weather conditions for solar panels are strong sunlight combined with cold temperatures.

