Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two days.Mannat Mann was last seen near Wanstead Park in Redbridge, east London, at about 1.45pm on Thursday.Police said she arrived in the area recently and has no local links.She has relatives in Hounslow, west London, but has not tried to contact them.Most of her ties are in Wolverhampton in the west Midlands.There has been one possible sighting about a mile from where she went missing.Metropolitan Police Detective Sergeant Gurps Singh said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Mannat’s wellbeing.“She does...