When Ottavia Busia-Bourdain and Anthony Bourdain decided to separate in 2016, they each took a different tack when they told fans and followers what happened. During an interview with People, Bourdain admitted at the time that his family could not be considered ordinary, and part of that had to do with what he did for a living. He said, "If I'm not traveling, I'm pretty much doing jack s*** on a Friday night. I'm going to bed when my nine-year-old decides to go to bed. If I'm home, I'm not going to the hot new restaurant, I'm not walking a red carpet, I'm cooking something that my daughter decides she wants, or staying very close to home." However, being close to home was apparently a rarity for Bourdain, who said he spent 250 days of the year traveling, partly for the series "Parts Unknown."