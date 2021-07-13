Cancel
Bloomville, NY

Spacious Skies I LLC. Articles...

Daily Star
 14 days ago

Spacious Skies I LLC. Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 03/25/2021. Office: Delaware Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to the LLC, P.O. Box 701, Bloomville, NY 13739. Purpose: any lawful activity.

marketplace.thedailystar.com

State
Delaware State
City
Bloomville, NY
Economy
Politics
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

Notice of Formation of a NY Li...

Notice of Formation of a NY Limited Liability Company. Name: BROADREACH FARMSTEAD LLC. Articles of Organization filing date with Secretary of State (SSNY) was 8 July 2021. Office location: Otsego County. SSNY has been designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served and SSNY shall mail copy of process to 155 Beaver St, Cherry Valley, NY 13320. Purpose is to engage in any and all business activities permitted under NYS laws.
EconomyDaily Star

Misty River Properties, LLC......

Misty River Properties, LLC... Notice of formation of Misty River Partners, LLC. Arts of Org filed with SSNY on 05/28/21. Office Location: Delaware Cty, NY. SSNY dsgnd. as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served&shall mail process to: 7014 13th Avenue, Suite 210, Brooklyn, NY 11228. The purpose of this LLC is Asset Mgmt.
PoliticsDaily Star

Mountain Majesties I LLC. Arti...

Mountain Majesties I LLC. Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 05/06/2021. Office: Delaware Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to the LLC, P.O. Box 701, Bloomville, NY 13739. Purpose: any lawful activity.
Laurens, NYDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE FOR APPLICATION O...

LEGAL NOTICE FOR APPLICATION OF FRANCHISE RENEWAL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Spectrum Northeast, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Charter Communications, has filed an application for renewal of its Cable Television Franchise in the Village of Laurens, Otsego County, New York. The application and all comments filed relative thereto are available for public inspection at the Village of Laurens office during normal business hours. Interested persons may file comments on the application with the Village of Laurens clerk and with the New York State Public Service Commission within 10 days of publication. Comments may be addressed to Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, New York State Public Service Commission, 3 Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12223.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Pennsylvania Statearcamax.com

How a Pennsylvania laborer won $600,000 for racial discrimination

Amid the thunderous pounding of punch presses and other factory equipment, employees of white, Pakistani, Hispanic and Vietnamese descent stamped out and assembled HVAC equipment at the Lloyd Industries plant in Montgomeryville, Pa. Among them in late October 2015 were three Black workers. Two would soon be laid off and...
Harrisburg, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION BUSI...

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Articles of Incorporation were filed with and approved effective for the 22nd of June, 2021 by the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at Harrisburg, PA with respect to a business corporation which has been organized under the Business Corporation Law of 1988 of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The name of the corporation is B. VAUGHAN ASSOCIATED COMPANIES, INC. d/b/a VTS FIREWOOD AND LANDSCAPE SUPPLY.
Shoppinginsidehalton.com

Articles for Sale/Wanted

Over 100,000 sq.ft of flooring in stock. We will install any room (20 yds) for as little as $499.00 (CARPET),
Kootenai County, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

GROWTH: Press article resonates

Thank you Press for your recent articles on peace officer to resident safety ratios and the lack of peace officers willing to work up here because of the increased cost of housing. Two excellent examples of how the unchecked population growth in Kootenai County will continue to impact the health and well-being of our communities and, more importantly, two more compelling and cogent reasons why our elected officials need to slow the growth.
Hartwick, NYDaily Star

NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF FINAL ...

NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF FINAL ASSESSMENT ROLL (Pursuant of Sections 516 of the Real Property Tax Law) Notice is hereby given that the Assessor of the Town of Hartwick, County of Otsego, State of New York, have completed the final assessment roll for the current Year and that a certified copy has been left with Town Clerk at Town Hall where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the first day of October. Dated this 1st day of July, 2021. Matthew S Lippitt, Assessor.
Sidney, NYDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE TOWN OF SIDNEY PL...

LEGAL NOTICE TOWN OF SIDNEY PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the TOWN OF SIDNEY PLANNING BOARD will hold a Public Hearing on the Minor Subdivision on County Highway 44. This meeting will be help Monday July 19, 2021 at 7:00pm, located at 44 Grand Street, Sidney NY 13838. Michelle George Town of Sidney Planning Board Secretary Dated: July 9, 2021.
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

PUBLIC NOTICE OF LAW NOTICE is...

PUBLIC NOTICE OF LAW NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Representatives of the County of Otsego at a meeting thereof held on the 7th day of July, 2021, duly adopted Local Law 4 of 2021 entitled: A Local Law adopting a Pilot Youth Deer Hunting Program. This Local Law is adopted to authorize the expansion of youth hunting and allow licensed hunters ages 12 or 13 to hunt deer with a crossbow, rifle, shotgun or muzzle-loading firearm when accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or mentor. The full text of this Local Law of 2021 is available on the Otsego County website. Dated: July 9, 2021 Carol D. McGovern Clerk of the Board of Representatives Otsego County, New York.
EconomyDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE Request for Bids....

LEGAL NOTICE Request for Bids. Delaware Opportunities Inc. is seeking bids for one 2016-2020, 6-7 passenger van that includes at minimum: V-6 engine, 6 speed or greater transmission, AC, AM/FM radio, and cruise control. Must be available for purchase prior to December 31, 2021. Sealed bids clearly marked "VAN BID" must be received by July 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Emailed bids will not be considered. Bids must include a non-collusive bid form, available by request from Danielle Morrell 607-746-1602. Delaware Opportunities reserves the right to reject any and all bids and encourages M/WBE bidders. Questions can be directed to Demetra Alberti at 607-746-1750. c: Susan Campbell.
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

MARISA CHISM LMT L.L.C., Arts....

MARISA CHISM LMT L.L.C., Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 06/11/2021. Office loc: Otsego County. SSNY has been designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, 2 Riverside Avenue, Oneonta, NY 13820. Reg Agent: U.S. Corp. Agents, Inc. 7014 13th Ave., Ste 202, Brooklyn, NY 11228. Purpose: Any Lawful Purpose.
Cooperstown, NYDaily Star

NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT C...

NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF OTSEGO Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Plaintiff AGAINST The Estate of Nathan Bross Batalion, et al., Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly entered 3-25-2021 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Otsego County Courthouse, 193 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326 on August 3, 2021 at 10:00AM, premises known as 234 Lake Shore Drive North, Maryland, NY 12116. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Milford, County of Otsego and State of New York, SECTION: 260.05, BLOCK: 3, LOT: 42.000. Approximate amount of judgment $61,255.23 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index #EF2019-510. Per the 6th Judicial District Foreclosure Auction Plan, all persons are hereby notified that the aforementioned auction will be conducted in a manner that reduces the risk of transmission of Covid-19. Please take notice that all persons attending the auction are required to wear face masks that cover both their mouth and nose and are required to observe social distancing. Adherence to these requirements is a condition of participation in the auction. For sale information, please visit Auction.com at www.Auction.com or call (800) 280-2832. William C. Green, Esq., Referee Frenkel Lambert Weiss Weisman&Gordon, LLP 53 Gibson Street Bay Shore, NY 11706 01-090420-F00 69681.

