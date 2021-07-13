Cancel
Loring, MT

Mary Hofer

By Mark Foss
 12 days ago

With saddened hearts, we announce the passing of Mary Hofer. Mary was born to Pre. Joshua and Maria at Downey Lake Colony, around Maple Creek, SK, on January 4, 1966. She was the seventh of eight children. She lived at the Downey Lake Colony until she married the love of her life, Joe Hofer, on November 1, 1987, and moved to Loring, MT, where she lived as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend until her peaceful passing in the early morning hours on June 30, 2021.

