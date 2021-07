SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Everything is not ‘A-OK’ in the city of Oakland, and Sacramento business leaders are watching closely. The owners of baseball’s Athletics are threatening to move the team if they don’t get a favorable new stadium vote from the Oakland city council Tuesday. Now, Sacramento business leaders are eyeing an opportunity to bring the A’s here. Michelle Willard with the Greater Sacramento Economic Council says if the city of Oakland can’t reach an agreement on a new A’s stadium deal, the business group will ask the Major League Baseball’s commissioner to consider Sacramento. “So, it’s a grand slam for them to consider...