USDA Announces $600 Million to Increase Meat Processing Through the American Rescue Plan

(Council Bluffs, IA) — The U-S-D-A will spend 500-million dollars to help establish smaller-scale meat processing plants to compete with the four major corporations that dominate the industry. U-S Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Council Bluffs Friday. Vilsack says spurring the development of more meat processing facilities addresses some of the supply chain issues that cropped up as large pork, beef, and poultry processing plants shut down early in the pandemic. Vilsack says smaller plants, closer to where animals are raised, give farmers more options for selling their livestock. The 500 million will be distributed as grants, loans, and technical assistance.