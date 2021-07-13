Cancel
Congress & Courts

USDA Announces $600 Million to Increase Meat Processing Through the American Rescue Plan

By Roy Loewenstein
phillipscountynews.com
 12 days ago

Following his direct appeal to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack last month urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to make investments in new meat processing facilities, U.S. Senator Jon Tester today celebrated the USDA announcement that it would invest $500 million in meat and poultry capacity building with the goals of increasing choice and negotiation options for producers as well as $100 million in relief through a fee waiver for inspection and overtime fees for small and medium processors.

