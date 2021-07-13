Cancel
Company Of Heroes 3 Releases In 2022

By Daniel Tack
Game Informer Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePC players have often lamented the dwindling options in the once-dominant real-time strategy genre. Well, one of the biggest franchises is coming back next year as the Company of Heroes series gets a third entry. Instead of heading into theatres of war that are often explored when games tackle the WWII era, Company of Heroes 3 is tackling the Mediterrnean as the focus of the conflict. This means players will be swept into entanglements and engagements in African deserts, coastal Italy, and more.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

#Italy#Franchises#The Company Of Heroes#Company Of Heroes 3#African#Allied
