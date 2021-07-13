Cancel
Nier Reincarnation Launches This Month With Nier: Automata Crossover

By Jason Guisao
Game Informer Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a devoted Nier fanatic like me, then Nier Reincarnation has been on your radar for quite some time. And, if you’re lucky – unlike me – then you might have even gotten a chance to play the game during its pre-registration period. The rest of us will have to wait for the opportunity to explore the Cage, albeit only for a few weeks more. However, there is a new announcement to be excited about. Nier Reincarnation is launching later this month with a Nier: Automata crossover event.

