Wildfires torch homes, land across 10 states in U.S. West

Multiple homes in California have been swallowed up by the Dixie Fire after it had merged with the Fly Fire. It has become the largest fire in the state in 2021 so far, tearing through Indian Falls as it burned down over a dozen houses and other structures. “These two fires have come together tonight,” said fire behavior analyst Dennis Burns at a briefing posted to Facebook. “We have crews actively engaged in structure protection down into some of the communities along Highway 70 and in Butterfly Valley.” Evacuations have been ordered in Plumas County, with officials urging residents to leave as soon as possible. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and is now the state’s 16th largest wildfire in history. “Threats and risks associated with this fire are very real,” said Commander Troy Minton-Sander at the briefing. “If you occupy one of the mandatory evacuation areas, please leave.”