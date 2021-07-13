Cancel
Environment

Wildfires torch homes, land across 10 states in U.S. West

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES >> Wildfires that torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate burned across 10 parched Western states today, and the largest, in Oregon, threatened a portion of California’s power supply. Nearly 60 wildfires tore through bone-dry timber and brush from Alaska to Wyoming, according to the National Interagency Fire...

California Statecbslocal.com

California’s Largest Fire Torches Homes As Blazes Lash West

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire raging in rugged terrain in Northern California has destroyed multiple homes as the state’s largest fire intensifies and numerous other blazes batter the U.S. West. The Dixie fire had already destroyed over a dozen homes and other structures when it tore through the...
Environmentcrossroadstoday.com

Wildfires continue to blaze across the West

(CNN) — As dozens of wildfires burn across the West, officials declared additional states of emergency for counties in California and Nevada while the nation’s largest blaze in Oregon continued to swell Friday. The Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon has scorched 401,601 acres since it was sparked by lightning on...
California StatePosted by
WITF

California’s largest fire torches homes as blazes lash West

(Indian Falls, Calif.) — A wildfire raging in rugged terrain in Northern California has destroyed multiple homes as the state’s largest fire intensifies and numerous other blazes batter the U.S. West. The Dixie fire had already destroyed over a dozen homes and other structures when it tore through the tiny...
California StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

California’s Biggest Wildfire This Year Torches Multiple Homes

Multiple homes in California have been swallowed up by the Dixie Fire after it had merged with the Fly Fire. It has become the largest fire in the state in 2021 so far, tearing through Indian Falls as it burned down over a dozen houses and other structures. “These two fires have come together tonight,” said fire behavior analyst Dennis Burns at a briefing posted to Facebook. “We have crews actively engaged in structure protection down into some of the communities along Highway 70 and in Butterfly Valley.” Evacuations have been ordered in Plumas County, with officials urging residents to leave as soon as possible. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and is now the state’s 16th largest wildfire in history. “Threats and risks associated with this fire are very real,” said Commander Troy Minton-Sander at the briefing. “If you occupy one of the mandatory evacuation areas, please leave.”

