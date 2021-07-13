Senath-Hornersville with Southland talent Jenna Gibson named Semoball Softball Athlete of the Year

Southland senior Jenna Gibson wasn’t sure how things would go when her softball squad combined with nearby rival Senath-Hornersville this spring. “It was a super different year because I was a senior at Southland and we wound up combining with Senath-Hornersville,” Gibson said. “I think a lot of people thought it wasn’t going to work out well and there might be drama because we were small-school rivals. But it was honestly the best year I’ve ever had and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”