The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, July 23 finds the top 2 spots still claimed by Virgin River and Never Have I Ever, but the NBC series Manifest — which could be saved from cancellation after all — has bumped Twilight down to No. 4 for the first time all week. But Twilight fever is still going strong, and the second film in the Twilight series, New Moon, clocks in at No. 5 today.