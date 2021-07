Legal Order for the development of hydrogen published in February 2021, as follow-up to the National Low Carbon, the text lays the first legislative foundations for the construction of a hydrogen industry in France, providing the legal security and clarity required by investors and manufacturers. This ordinance establishes an official typology of hydrogen, distinguishing renewable hydrogen from low-carbon hydrogen and carbonaceous hydrogen. The ordinance introduces two hydrogen traceability systems: the guarantee of origin and the traceability guarantee. It also ensures that the guarantees of origin coming from other EU states and in accordance with the EU 2018/2001 directive are recognised and treated by the authority in the same way. This ordinance introduces a support framework, targeting the production of renewable or low-carbon hydrogen produced by water electrolysis; it can take the form of either operating assistance or a combination of financial aid to investment and operations, in accordance with procedures defined by the competent administrative authority. The Legal Order is a stepping stone for the development of a hydrogen branch in France, which is one of the energy sources the French government bets on to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.