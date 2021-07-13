Cancel
Movies

The 10 Best Black Widow Fight Scenes in the MCU

By Brett White
Decider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there were any doubts about Black Widow being the toughest hero in the entire MCU, Black Widow (the movie) erased them. The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a blistering action film that’s more relentless than any other movie in the franchise. When these heroes and villains get hit, you really feel their pain. But that’s exactly the kind of movie that Natasha Romanoff deserves, because no other Marvel hero is as relentless as her.

MoviesPolygon

Black Widow happened at the only time Marvel was capable of making it

Marvel fans have clamored for a Black Widow movie since the moment Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff first appeared on screen in 2010’s Iron Man 2. I know, because I spent a lot of time covering that pressure, and the various ways in which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has responded whenever asked about it.
MoviesGamespot

MCU Phase 4: Will Black Widow's Red Guardian Fight The New Captain America?

One of the most interesting tidbits in Black Widow, the long-awaited standalone movie for Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, was the Red Guardian's assertion that he faced off with Captain America back in his prime. The Red Guardian, played by Stranger Things' David Harbour, was active in the '80s, when Natasha was a child, before being imprisoned in a remote Russian gulag sometime between then and the MCU's present. Yet he claims in the movie that he and Captain America operated as contemporaries, rivals in the geopolitical conflicts of the era.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow May Have Introduced the MCU's Most Powerful Weapon

Black Widow arrived this weekend, debuting both in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access, not only giving fans their first Marvel movie in two years but also finally giving Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) her long-anticipated solo film. But while the film was set in the MCU's past - specifically between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War - it also set the stage for future stories and may have introduced the MCU's most powerful weapon yet.
MoviesIGN

Black Widow Ending & Post-Credits Explained: New Hero Team for MCU Phase 4? | Canon Fodder

Black Widow is finally here! After almost a two year wait, the Black Widow Movie is in theaters (and on Disney Plus). Directed by Cate Shortland, The 24th film in the MCU saga is a prequel set between Civil War and Infinity War with BIG connections to Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the upcoming Hawkeye series, AND we'll take a look at a new player who seems to be assembling a brand superhero new team in the MCU Phase 4. So if you're looking for Black Widow's ending explained and/or post-credits explained, join IGN host Max Scoville for the full Black Widow breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find. In the Black Widow trailer, Scarlett Johanson plays Natasha Romanoff, one of the deadliest fighters in the entire Marvel universe. Marvel Studios' Black Widow gives viewers an inside look at one of Marvel Studios' finest: Black Widow. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Bolova, joined by co-stars David Harbour and Rachel Weiss. In Black Widow 2021, Marvel's Black Widow (not to be confused with an actual black widow spider) shows what Avengers do in between MCU movies on Disney Plus. Black Widow Disney Plus features Black Widow, Taskmaster and a bunch of other characters you've probably never heard of before, except for maybe Red Guardian, who is pretty new. Rockstars like Natasha Romanoff meet heroes like the Red Guardian and quickly realize there's an emergency. Awesome things happen just the same, especially when Valentina Allegra De Fontaine shows up to recruit for either the Dark Avengers or Avengers West Coast. Who is she working for? Probably Nick Fury. Thank you for your co-operation.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Cate Shortland Explains Black Widow’s Most Ambiguous Scene

Cate Shortland Explains Black Widow’s Most Ambiguous Scene. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Black Widow!. In general, audiences have had mostly positive things to say about Black Widow since it hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access last Friday. Regardless, an ambiguous scene shortly before the ending is prompting some debate among viewers. Now, in a new interview with The Wrap, director Cate Shortland is attempting to clear up any confusion.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Black Widow Scene David Harbour Enhanced By Improvising About Santa Claus

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When it comes to Black Widow, Marvel Studios assembled a strong cast for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scarlett Johansson shines in the lead role of Natasha Romanoff, but her co-stars, like Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, also bring their A-game. And of course, there’s also David Harbour, who plays hulking, Russian super soldier Alexei Shostakov a.k.a. Red Guardian. Harbour gets to chew his fair share of scenery and ends up stealing a few scenes in the process. And he even enhanced a scene by improvising about Santa Clause, because of course.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson Reveals Wild Costume Marvel Considered For Winter Soldier

Scarlett Johansson revealed what wild costume Marvel wanted Black Widow to wear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Fatherly caught up with the Avengers star to talk about her stint as Natasha Romanoff. The Black Widow actress uncorked one doozy of a story about the second Captain America movie. Remember her introduction in Winter Soldier? She rolls up on Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie looking like she’s undercover. Well, an original version of the script had her in all white and a blonde wig for the sequence. So, that wasn’t going to fly and Johansson let them hear about it. Things ended up working out after some dialogue with the writers. Clearly, fans love The Winter Soldier and regard it as one of the stronger MCU entries overall. Hopefully, that magic can continue with Black Widow as it releases today.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Exactly How Black Widow Fits Into The MCU Timeline

After multiple delays, Black Widow is here at long last, available on both the big screen in theaters and the small one in our own living rooms. As the 23rd movie in the MCU, the Scarlett Johansson vehicle comes with a lot of baggage and, while it is mostly standalone and can definitely be followed by a casual fan, it probably takes someone who knows the franchise backwards and forwards to work out exactly where it fits into the timeline.
MoviesIGN

Black Widow Actor Says He Plays the MCU's First Mutant

Actor Olivier Richters says that his cameo appearance in Marvel's Black Widow saw him playing the MCU's first confirmed mutant – Ursa Major. Speaking on Instagram, Richter said, "Marvel Black Widow is out! After two years I can finally tell who my character is: Ursa Major: the first mutant (X-Men) to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."
Moviesbreezejmu.org

‘Black Widow’ launches MCU phase 4, closes book on heroine

After appearing in seven other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2010, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) finally has her own solo outing 11 years later in “Black Widow.” Originally scheduled to release in May 2020, the movie has finally arrived after COVID-19-related delays. Though it feels like it should’ve come sooner — not just because of the pandemic — and it’s not much of a standalone story for the character, “Black Widow” is a strong swan song for the MCU’s first female hero.
Moviescogconnected.com

Marvel’s Avengers Releases Black Widow MCU Suit Ahead of Movie

Eleven years after debuting in Iron Man 2, after seven on-screen appearances, and after a year of delays, the Black Widow movie is finally coming out. The film takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, where she teams up with other Black Widows from the Red Room and Red Guardian to take on Taskmaster.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Black Widow star explains post-credits scene's big revelation

Black Widow spoilers ahead. Yelena Belova actress Florence Pugh has weighed in on Black Widow's revelatory post-credits sequence. Switching back to the present day, MCU fans witness her character visiting Natasha Romanoff's grave, where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) emerges to deliver the assassin's "next target".
CelebritiesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Which Black Widow MCU Suit Was The Most Iconic?

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow has finally hit Disney+ and theatres nationwide. But which Black Widow outfit really stole the show and cemented her character as an MCU staple?. Ever since Scarlett Johansson graced the silver screen as Natasha Romanoff in 2010’s Iron Man 2, fanboys and fangirls have been completely under her spell. She was gorgeous, cunning, smart, and an all-out badass. And then she came out as a full-fledged Avenger in 2012 alongside heroes like Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man.
TV ShowsPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 Things you might have missed in Marvel’s Black Widow

The MCU is finally back! Marvel’s Black Widow has just been released earlier today in theatres and Disney+ and it had plenty of sweet Easter Eggs. So be warned as there are MASSIVE SPOILERS AHEAD!. Marvel’s Black Widow was supposed to kickoff of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe....
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow: Did the date changes hurt the post-credits scene?

Black Widow has a post-credits scene that drew attention. Was it hurt by the constant date changes that the tape had?. Black Widow was to be the film commissioned to begin Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the coronavirus affected these plans and caused the film to take a long time to arrive. In this way, it was decided that WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki they will end up being overtaken. This didn’t seem to hurt the story as it’s set in the past, but what about the post-credits scene?
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Captain America: The First Avenger at 10: How the overlooked origin story became one of the MCU's most important movies

Cast your minds back to 2011. The Avengers had yet to assemble, Thanos was a name only comic book readers would recognize, and the Hulk was Edward Norton. That year, Captain America: The First Avenger hit the big screen, and though it wasn't obvious at the time, this film would have a huge impact on what would become known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe – so much so that, a decade later, we're still feeling its effects.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Confirmed How The MCU Villains Rank The Avengers

Having been recruited by Nick Fury as a means to protect our planet from what Thor called a higher form of war, the Avengers have saved both the world and the universe on enough occasions to gain something of a reputation for themselves across the entire length and breadth of the galaxy.

