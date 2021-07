Westfield, N.J. – Romark Logistics, a third-party logistics company supporting all facets of supply chain needs, has been named a 2021 Top Green Provider by Food Logistics, a publication dedicated to covering product movement through the global cold food supply chain. This honor recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. In addition, the Inbound Logistics magazine team has selected Romark as a Green Supply Chain Partner for 2021. This is an editor’s choice list of 75 companies that go above and beyond to ensure their global supply chains are sustainable, and that their operations are socially and environmentally friendly. It recognizes Romark as a company dedicated to developing and implementing best practices to ensure it leaves a positive footprint on the world.