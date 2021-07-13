Cancel
Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys -Robert Hudock

Los Angeles Business Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Hudock founded Hudock Employment Law Group in 2015 to deliver tailored legal services to California companies that thrive in vibrant, creative work environments. His clients are often companies looking at new markets and competitive opportunities, that want to recruit the best talent available, while avoiding distracting workplace issues or lawsuits. Hudock is a deeply experienced litigator with over 20 years of practice, who is highly rated by Martindale Hubbell and has devoted his career to employment law for businesses for the last 15 years. He spent several years in “Big Law” and has experience managing large litigation teams. Hudock was drawn to the “human side” of employment law, helping clients overcome challenges presented by difficult issues and sparing them the angst of conflict and worry. Known for his careful case analysis and preparation, thoughtful counsel, and leadership skills, he is a disciplined advocate and tenacious litigator for his clients.

