BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Environmental Protection Agency added Maryland and three other states to the existing public health emergency exemption for the use of Grignard Pure, the only antimicrobial air treatment effective against COVID-19, Grignard Pure LLC said in a statement this week. The other three states are Nevada, Pennsylvania and Texas. Grignard Pure is the first and only EPA-approved antimicrobial air treatment solution designed to significantly reduce the viral load of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air, where transmission is most likely, according to the statement. The EPA undertook a thorough review of the product’s health, safety, and efficacy performance, and...