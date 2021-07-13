Cancel
Science

Gene therapy against Hippo triggers cardiomyocyte renewal after MI

By Irene Fernández-Ruiz
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGene therapy to knock down the endogenous Hippo pathway in cardiomyocytes induces tissue renewal and improves heart function in adult pigs after myocardial infarction (MI), according to a new study. “Our study is an important step towards translation of gene therapy to treat ischaemic cardiomyopathy in humans,” comment study investigators Shijie Liu and James Martin.

#Translation#Pigs
